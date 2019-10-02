|
HINDERS, James C. Age 66, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He graduated from Chaminade High School and received an Associates degree from Sinclair College. James had a long career in sales and retail. Was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where he ushered at the 4:30 mass, and a member of the Knights of Columbus 500 Council, as well as serving as Grand Knight. He devoted over 40 years at the Council 500, spending countless hours working the many fish fries and diners. A devoted family man, and avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Football team. Preceded in death by his father Cletus Hinders, mother Thelma (Forthofer) Hinders, sister Joan Reinhard and brother John Hinders. Survived by his loving wife, Karen Hinders, daughter Amy (Bill) Krueger, sisters Judy Reynolds, Joyce Mayer, Jennifer (Skip) Peterson, Jane (Richard) Rosen, grandchild Matthew Gearing and host of nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton. James will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anthony Parish School, 1824 St. Charles Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45410, in memory of James.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019