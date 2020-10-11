1/1
James HINES Sr.
HINES, Sr., James Lysle "Jimmy" Age 80, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 26, 1940, to the late Mildred (Tomlin) Hines and Joseph Leslie Hines, Jr. Jimmy was an avid gun collector and gunsmith. He also enjoyed tinkering with cars and riding motorcycles. A proud Mason and Shriner in Tennessee and Ohio, he was recently recognized for 50 years of membership. After a long career with International Harvester Jimmy retired from Navistar in 1996. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the Navy, Air Force Reserve, and Tennessee National Guard. Jimmy is survived by his children: James Lysle "Jay" (Susan) Hines, Jr. of Germantown, Tennessee and Amy (Damon) Johnson of Arlington, Tennessee; sister Sara Staskiews of Tallahassee, Florida; brother Robert Hines of Somerville, Tennessee; grandchildren Ian Hines, William Jensen, Maren Hines and Carter Johnson. No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to the Shriner's Hospital for Children- Cincinnati, Attn: Development Department, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or by visiting their website www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
