James HORVATH
James HORVATH

James HORVATH

James HORVATH Obituary
HORVATH, James 92, passed away February 6, 2020. Jimm served in the Marine Corps and in the Army. He is a University of Dayton graduate. He was preceded in death by a son, Matt Horvath. Jimm is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Horvath; sons, Mark (Jean) Horvath and Mike Horvath; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 13th at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 218 K Street. A private burial will occur later at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: VA Hospice Fund, VA Medical Center, 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
