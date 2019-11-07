|
HOWARD, James Aubry Age 87, of Dayton, OH departed this life Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born September 3, 1932 in Evergreen, AL to the late Frank T. and Aline Howard. James proudly owned and operated the Elmhurst Carryout store for more than 20 years. He was also preceded in death by (7) siblings. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lavera Howard; daughter, Courtney Howard "Candy" and granddaughter, Skylar; (4) brothers, Frank, Lee Edward (Roberta), Mac and Robert (Wanda) Howard; a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY, November 8, 2019 at SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4021 Denlinger Rd. with Pastor Shelby Walker, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019