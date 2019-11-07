Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
4021 Denlinger Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES HOWARD


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, James Aubry Age 87, of Dayton, OH departed this life Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born September 3, 1932 in Evergreen, AL to the late Frank T. and Aline Howard. James proudly owned and operated the Elmhurst Carryout store for more than 20 years. He was also preceded in death by (7) siblings. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lavera Howard; daughter, Courtney Howard "Candy" and granddaughter, Skylar; (4) brothers, Frank, Lee Edward (Roberta), Mac and Robert (Wanda) Howard; a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY, November 8, 2019 at SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4021 Denlinger Rd. with Pastor Shelby Walker, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -