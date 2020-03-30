|
HUDEN, James D. Age 98 years, passed away on March 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Huden (nee Benkert). Survived by his four children, four grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Graduated from Patterson Coop class of 1939, graduate of University of Dayton, retired from Ohio Aviation Co. after 30 years of service. There will be a celebration of his life later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the blood bank, masks or monetary donations to cover PPE for a local hospital, or to Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020