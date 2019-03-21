HUMPHRIES, Jr., James Hugh "Jimmy" Passed away after a long illness on March 18, 2019, and was surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born in Washington, DC to his parents, James Hugh Humphries Sr. and Mary Margaret Humphries on June 6, 1954. He is preceded in death by his father James Hugh Humphries Sr. Survivors include his Wife, Linda L. Humphries of Chincoteague, Virginia; Mother, Mary M. Humphries of Texarkana, Texas; his son James H. Humphries III of Springfield, Ohio; three brothers: John C. Humphries and wife, Elizabeth, of Charleston, South Carolina, William E. Humphries and Wife, Jan, of Dallas, Texas, Robert M. Humphries and Wife, Donna, of Benton, Arkansas; and two sisters: Mary H. Geidner and husband, Bruce, of Buford, Georgia and Anne M. Wren and husband, Fred, of Hot Springs, Arkansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, step children and step grandchildren. Jimmy was an Associate Professor of Theater and Dance Ameritus at Wittenberg University before his retirement. Jimmy enjoyed traveling with his beautiful wife, Linda, painting, spending time with friends, family and beloved cat, Shelby, and enjoyed spending his retirement in Chincoteague, VA. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wittenberg University in honor of Jimmy Humphries. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary