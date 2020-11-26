HURST, James Olin
James Olin Hurst was born January 3, 1917, in Huntington, West Virginia, to James C. Hurst and Neva Neff Hurst. The family moved to Ohio when he was 3 years old. James went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020, at the age of 103. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Dayton, OH in 1935. He was married to Lucy Edna Morgan on February 22, 1941. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in 2015. Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corps in April 1942 and was
assigned to Randolph Field, San Antonio, TX; Burbank, CA, and John Rogers Airfield in Honolulu, HI. He served as an
aircraft mechanic, crew chief, propeller technician and
constellation specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Jim and Edna moved to West Alexandria, OH, in 1948 where they raised their family, a daughter Karen (David) Mays, and son Phil and Claudia
(Hawley) Hurst. Jim was a foreman at Delco Products, Dayton, Oh, and retired in 1974. He was very active in the West
Alexandria Community. He served as Mayor in 1962 – 1966 and again in 1984-1988. He subsequently served on the
Village Council. He was the Executive Finance Officer of the Southwest Ohio Village Mayor Association, founding member of West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community
Action (WACOCA) and on the PCCAC. In 1968, Jim was
nominated as an outstanding civic leader. He served as
President on the West Alexandria PTA, member of the library committee, and was instrumental in beginning the Oktoberfest. He was a Little League coach and umpire for many years and was an assistant Boy Scout Troup 107 leader. He was active in Kiwanis, King Hiram Masonic Lodge (32), York Rite, Scottish Rite, Eastern Star and the Antioch Shrine. Jim served St. John Church in West Alexandria for over 60 years where he was an Elder, Deacon, SS Superintendent, Teacher, Synod Delegate and choir member. He was also a member of the American Legion for many years and joined the James E. Ryan Post 322. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lucy, in 2015, brothers Harold Hurst, Maurice Hurst; two sisters, Martha Donovan and Patricia Kanoza. He is survived by his children, 5 grandchildren, Mike (Regina) Goad, Kevin (December) Goad, Carla (Johnnie) Clark, Lucian (Sherry Hurst), and John Hurst and fiance' Amanda Collins. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren Jarod Goad, Caleb Goad, Quinn Goad, Bronwyn Goad, Darah (Joseph) Schmidt, Justin (Rebekah) Clark, Wesley (Victoria) Clark, Aaron Clark, Jacob Clark, Mary Clark, Eliana Hurst, Carson Hurst, and Gabrielle Hurst. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH, at a private family graveside service with Ronald "Rudy" Roth officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the James E. Ryan Post #322, American Legion, King Hiram Masonic Lodge #88, West Alexandria OH, the American Heart Association
and the American Cancer Society
.