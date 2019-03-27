Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hux III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Hux III Obituary
HUX, III, James F. Of Springboro, age 78, transitioned to his eternal resting place on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton, OH. He faithfully pastored for over 35 years in the Pittsburgh, Dayton, and Cincinnati areas. Born in Braddock, PA, he moved to the Dayton area with wife, Velvettee to continue his ministry at Bethel AME Church - Middletown and St. Paul AME Church - Fairfield. He is survived by his wife, Velvettee Bennett Hux; sons: James J. Hux Esq., Cleveland, OH and Kelvin Hux, Dublin, OH; daughters: Terri Meeks Weatherspoon, Bear, DE, Vanessa Hux Hayes MD, Tampa, FL and Kelley Hux, Indianapolis, IN; many relatives, church family. and health professionals who joined in his living beyond Parkinson's. The celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m at Bethel AME Church - 1507 Yankee Road - Middletown. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.