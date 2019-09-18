|
IRWIN, James S. Age 85 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 22, 1933, the son of Philip and Olivia "Birdie" (Krahn) Irwin. He was a 1951 graduate of Hamilton High School and received a degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1955 where he loved singing in the glee club. From 1955-1958 he was an officer in United States Air Force. He married his Galveston, Texas bride Patricia C. Fredrickson on September 1, 1958. In 1961, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with his Juris Doctorate. Jim completed his fellowship in law at the Northwestern University in Chicago, and he served as a clerk under Judge John W. Peck of the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1964, he joined the Millikin and Fitton Law firm and practiced law for 34 years retiring in 1998. Jim was a member of the Butler County Bar Association. Later he was an acting judge and mediator in Butler County for many years. He was involved in a variety of activities which included being a part of the Fairfield Historical Society, the Civil War Roundtable, and the Butler County Courthouse Restoration Committee. Mr. Irwin was past chairman of the board of the American Liver Foundation and Mercy Hospital. He was a member of St. Mary's and Greenwood Cemetery boards. Mr. Irwin was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Pat; four children, Gregory (Lorraine) Irwin, Laura (Eric) Weinberger, Mary (Joseph) Pasquinelli, and Emily (Park) Crawford Griffin; six grandchildren, Matt (Maggie) and Ben Weinberger, Olivia and Marco Pasquinelli, and Adam and Sam Crawford; a sister, Mary Ellen Nichting; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Philip "Tommy" Irwin; a sister, Helen "Patty" Malone. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Jim over the past few years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 am Saturday in the church. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Jim tried to live each day in a joyful appreciative way with an opportunity to serve others.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 18, 2019