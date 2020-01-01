Home

JILES, James C. Born June 24, 1924 in Middletown, Ohio to Herman and Irene Jiles. Passed away December 12, 2019 age 95. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11am until time of service 12p.m. at New Life Christian Ceneter, 4009 Riverview Dr, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Charles McKinney, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 1, 2020
