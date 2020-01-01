Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
3520 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4641
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Ceneter
4009 Riverview Dr
Middletown, OH
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
New Life Christian Ceneter
4009 Riverview Dr
Middletown, OH
James JILES


1924 - 2019
JILES, James C. Born June 24, 1924 in Middletown, Ohio to Herman and Irene Jiles. Passed away December 12, 2019 age 95. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11am until time of service 12p.m. at New Life Christian Ceneter, 4009 Riverview Dr, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Charles McKinney, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 1, 2020
