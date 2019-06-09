JOHNSON, James H. Age 84, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Community. He was born in Okeana, Ohio, on September 24, 1934, to Foster and Effie (Webb) Johnson. James was a proud graduate of the Fairfield Class of 1952 and honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He was employed with AK Steel for over 50 years and was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God for the past ten years. James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy (Boggs) Johnson; and sisters, Louella Johnson and Mary Katherine Arnold. He is survived by his five children, Dwight (Elaine) Johnson, David (Starr) Johnson, Danelle (David) Ramsey, Amy (Michael) Abrams, and Daniel Johnson; and nine grandchildren, Samantha (Chaz) White, Sarah, Levi, Liam, and Lara Johnson, Ethan and Elizabeth Ramsey, and Luke and Suzanne Abrams. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "But because of His great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressionsit is by grace you have been saved." Ephesians 2:4-5 Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary