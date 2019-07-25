JOHNSON, James Lloyd "Jim" Age 76, died of heart issues on July 4, 2019 in Vandalia, Ohio. Jim was life-long resident of Dayton, Ohio, who was survived by his three children, Kimberly Morgan, Lloyd Johnson and Lona Johnson all from Indiana; his brother Ronald Johnson of Dayton, and sister Darlene Norton of West Virginia. He has eight grandchildren and many great grand children. He was preceded in death by his son, James Johnson Jr.; his parents, Corbie and Bertie Johnson, and his brother, Douglas Johnson. Jim was born on September 10th, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Corbie and Bertie Johnson. He worked for C. Johnson construction for most of this life. He also worked for Browns Pest Control in Dayton, Ohio. Most of his life he stood along side his mother and tended bar at Bertie's One and Two in Dayton. Jim will be remembered for loving all women both young and old. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Diabetes Foundations in Jim's memory. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Jim or a condolence to his family. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019