JOHNSON, James E. Age 84, of Franklin, passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at UC Hospital. He was born March 13, 1935 in Huntington, WV to Herschel and Mildred (Meadows) Johnson. He served our country in the US Army with an honorable discharge. He worked for the B & O Railroad for 43 years, retiring in 1995. James is survived by his son, Tom (Melody) Johnson; grandchildren, Joseph (Emily) Johnson, Tony (Maddy) Johnson, Steve (Amber) Johnson; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clayton (Kathy) Cremeans of WV, Butch (Roberta) Cremeans of SC; sister, Alice (Tim) Allgier of FL. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara (McCarty) Johnson; brothers, Winford Cremeans and Charles Meadow. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery with Vicki Trowbridge officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to VA Hospice Unit, 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 13, 2019