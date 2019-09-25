|
KEISTER, James R. "Jim" Age 68, of Middletown, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at UC Hospital. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home with John Habig officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to American Transplant Foundation, 600 17th Street, Suite 2515 S, Denver, CO 80202. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 25, 2019