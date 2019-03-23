KELLER, Sr., James 87, of Beavercreek Ohio, passed away 3/19/2019 after a brief illness. Jim, born 1/9/1932, was the 3rd son of Lawrence and Marie (Tangeman) Keller. Jim was active in sports at a young age playing football, baseball and basketball. A 1950 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving from 1951-1952. In 1955 he married the love of his life, Cordella Ballman. Jim and Corky went on to have 6 children, 11 grand children and 6 great grandchildren. Jim was a longtime employee of NCR. Jim was known for his love of horse racing, owning several horses over the course of his lifetime, and would not turn down an opportunity to travel to the casino or play cards with whomever wanted to play. He was known for his quick wit and one liners and his grandchildren collected some of these thoughts on social media with #thingsgrandpasays. He will be sorely missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie, his wife Cordella and 3 brothers, Lawrence, Clarence (Bill), and Charlie. He is survived by his 6 children; James Jr, Lynn (Richard) Triftshouser, Diana Keller, Gayle Deflin (Bruce Bangor), Larry Keller and Mike (Cristy) Keller, 11 grandchildren Kim, Morgan, Sara, Amy, Ashley, Tyler, Zachary, Jeremy, Ben, Rachel and Emma plus 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Mary Noonan, Joe (Linda) Keller, Tom Keller and Jerry Keller as well as sister-in-law Shirley Keller. A memorial mass will be held on Monday March 25th at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering. Visiting with family from 9:30-10:30, rosary at 10:30, mass at 11:00 and luncheon after mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be make to VA hospice or to a veterans organization of your choice. Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary