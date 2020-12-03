1/
James KIMBELL II
KIMBELL II, James

James Kimbell II was born in Montgomery, AL, on June 19, 1926, and transitioned on November 26, 2020, at the age of 94. He was a resident of Jefferson Township since 1962. James retired after 33 years of service from the Defense Electronic Supply Center in 1982. Born to the late James, Sr., and Ada Pollard Kimbell of Tuskegee, AL. James was preceded in death by his children, James III, Diana, Joyce, Janiece and Eddie. He leaves to mourn his wife, Betty Murphy Kimbell and children Christopher Webster, Brian and Renee Kimbell, Angela

(Richard) Miller, Bonnie, Felicia Mack; and brother, Walter Guest. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many who loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan

Memorial Chapel, Dayton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
