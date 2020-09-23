1/
James KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KING, Jr., James R. "Jimmy" Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born January 3, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Demma (Cono) and James R. King, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Eric T. King and sister, Sharon Fields. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deanne (Marshall) King; sons, James G. (Kim) King and Matthew (Dreama) King; grandchildren, Natasha, James, Stacey, Paige and Jessica; and 9 great-grandchildren. Jimmy served in the Army during the Vietnam Era and retired from General Motors Delco after 28 years of employment. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens (11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice in Jimmy's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved