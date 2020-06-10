KIRKMAN, Jr., James Woodrow "Jim" 65, of Centerville, OH, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Jim was born October 19, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Esther (Black) Kirkman, and niece, Victoria Long. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandpa and pepaw. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Renee Calmes Kirkman; daughter Teri (Peter) Kuzma, of Centerville, OH; son Matthew Kirkman, of Beavercreek, OH; step-daughter Laura (Jack) Nehlsen, of Green Bay, WI; and mother-in-law Jewell Calmes, of Spring Valley, OH. Survivors also include his sisters, Phyllis (Clark) Collins, of Lewisburg, OH, Sandra (Denzil) Connors, of Kettering, OH, Kimberly (Wayne) Hicks, of Bellbrook, OH and sister-in-law Janine (Todd) Henry, of Spring Valley, OH. He is dearly loved by many grandchildren, Christopher (EV) Kuzma, Alison Kuzma, Audrey, Elise, Simon, Vincent George, and Sebastian Nehlsen, and great-grandson Cooper Kuzma; a host of nieces, nephews, dear friends, and constant canine companion, Penny, left to cherish his memory. Jim graduated from Patterson Co-op, Class of 1972. He completed OPOTA training in May 1977, and went on to obtain his Associates of Law Enforcement in June of 1990. He faithfully served his community in law enforcement for 30 years. Jim began his career with the Dayton Police Department in 1975, during which time he was awarded a Medal of Valor. The majority of his service was with the Kettering Police Department, from 1977-2004, where he achieved rank of lieutenant. During his time with Kettering, he served as President of the Fraternal Order of Police from Dec. 1981- May 1983. Jim made the difficult, yet noble decision to retire early from the police force due to the onset of his illness. Following his retirement, Jim served in his final post as a U.S. Marshall at the Federal Building in Dayton until 2013. He was a member of Centerville Community Church, where he grew in the Lord and was baptized. He claimed Psalm 91, as his life verse. Jim fought a long battle with a rare degenerative neurological disease, Multiple System Atrophy, with dignity, a touch of humor, courage, and grace. A visitation for family and friends, will be from 5-7pm, on Thursday, June 11, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Private family services, will be held on Friday, with Pastor Kedrick Hirschy officiating. Burial will follow, in Miami-Corwin Cemetery, Waynesville, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420, or to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org. Jim will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.