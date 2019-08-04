|
KITCHEN, James F. 78, of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in his home. He was born in Springfield on October 12, 1940 the son of Forest Kitchen and Jean (Miller) Newton. He retired from Navistar as an electrician after 40 years of service. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard. Survivors include his wife, Patricia K. (Bell); daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Scott) Wernert; grandson, Colton James Wernert; sister, Beckie (Bob) Baker; brother-in-law, Jack Bell; mother-in-law, Glenna Kitchen and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019