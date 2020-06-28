James KNAPP

KNAPP, James Ian Keith "Jim" Age 77, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Dayton, OH, surrounded by his wife and children. Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY, in April 1943, to the late Rev. Charles and Christine Knapp. He attended the Cathedral Choir School of St. John the Divine, and then graduated from Kent School in Kent, CT. He went on to receive A.B. cum laude in 1964, from Harvard University; J.D., Order of the Coif, in 1967, from University of Colorado; and Master of Laws, Taxation, in 1989, from Georgetown University Law School. Jim retired in 2010, after 42 years of service to local and federal governments. Jim began his career in 1968, as Deputy District Attorney, in Los Angeles County, CA. He was promoted to Head Deputy District Attorney of the Pomona Office in 1978 and served until 1982. Jim and his family relocated from CA, to Washington, DC, in 1982, when Jim began his service at the US Justice Department. Jim's 12 years of service at the Justice Department resulted in the following roles: Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division from 1982 1986; Deputy Associate Attorney General from 1986 1987; Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Tax Division from January May 1989; Acting Deputy Chief in the Organized Crime and Racketeering Section from 1989 1991; and Deputy Director of the Asset Forfeiture Office from 1991 1994. In 1994, Jim and his family relocated to Dayton, OH, where Jim served as Administrative Law Judge for the US Social Security Administration in Dayton, OH, until his retirement in 2010. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Michelle Knapp. Jim is survived by his wife, of 38 years, Carol Knapp; five children, Jennifer (Bryon) Rael, Karen (William) Wells, Kristin (Marco) Nichols, Kristy (Andrew) Hager, David (Molly Saunders-Scott) Knapp; thirteen grandchildren, Victoria Rael, Cristina Rael, Jeffrey Rael, Lindsey Wells, Sarah Wells, Matthew Wells, Hannah Nichols, Abigail Nichols, Naiomi Nichols, Marco Nichols Jr,. Mia Hager, Ian Hager, and Moira Knapp; and brother, Andrew (George Vollano) Knapp. Jim loved pie almost as much as he loved his family. He had a great fondness for all the family pets. One of his greatest passions was learning, which came with an intense love of books. He never really understood email or computers. He traveled the world, maybe four times around. Most of all, he loved his family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michelle C. Knapp Memorial Graduate Research Award Endowment Fund at Texas Tech University (donate.give2tech.com, search this specific fund).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.