KOGUT, James P. "Jim" James (Jim) P. Kogut passed away in Dayton, OH, September 12, 2020. He was born in 1944 in Chicago, IL to Paul & Helen (Neburka) Kogut. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clara (Kogut) Totten. He is survived by his niece Laurel (Totten) Fischer, her husband Karl, and his brother-in-law James Totten. Jim served in the US Army and is a retiree of the US Postal Service. Those who knew Jim will remember his sense of humor and his love of movies and sports. Through good and bad he was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Arrangements are being handled by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. No public service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Arthritis Foundation
in Jim's name.