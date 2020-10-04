1/1
James KUNCE
1933 - 2020
KUNCE, James Richard James Richard Kunce, 87, of Springfield, passed away October 2, 2020, in Forest Glen. He was born April 6, 1933, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of Fredrick Howard and Ida Belle (Draper) Kunce. Jim was a member of Faith in Christ Lutheran Church where he enjoyed the Tuesday morning men's coffee get together. He was a former Boy Scout leader and he enjoyed fishing and all sorts of outdoor activities. He and his wife Pat had roller skated together for over 28 years at several skating rinks throughout the area. He was retired from Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs. During his working career, he was responsible for developing several patents. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include two children, James Richard (Nancy) Kunce II and Anne (Scrawny) Neff; four grandchildren, Joel Kunce, Jenny Kunce, Aaron Kunce and Daniel Kunce; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathie and John F. Shirley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 57 years, Patricia Anne Kunce, February 28, 2017; a brother, Howard Fredrick Kunce; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Masks would be appreciated. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Jim's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Forest Glen and his therapists; Barb Honnold and Yolanda Sims. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite local animal rescue organization. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
