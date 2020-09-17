1/1
REV. JAMES KUNES
KUNES, Rev. James Francis, S.M. Rev. James Francis Kunes, S.M. died on 12, September 2020, at the age of 89 with 71 years of religious life in The Society of Mary. Father Kunes was born on September 27, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Anne (Soulek) Kunes; brother Ronald Kunes; sister Geraldine Royle; sister Maryann Darcy. Survived by his sister Elaine Dieckman and brother Timothy Kunes. Father Kunes professed first vows as a Marianist Brother in 1949, perpetual vows in 1953 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1960 in Fribourg, Switzerland. Father James served as a high school teacher and chaplain; professor at University of Dayton and University of Michigan; assistant pastor; hospital chaplain and pastoral worker. Fr. Kunes retired in 2011 and joined the Siena Woods Marianist Community. Visitation: Monday, September 21, 4-5pm. Mass of Christian Burial: 5pm at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430. Burial following Mass. Mass will be live streamed at https://qac-ohio.org. Click on the "Live Streaming QAC" button and scroll to the Funeral Mass. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
05:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John
Funeral services provided by
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
