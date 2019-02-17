KYLE, James Howard Passed away peacefully on February 13. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas B. Kyle, Sr. and Hilda Kinney Kyle; stepmother Helen Sower Kyle; wife of 56 years, June Wampler Kyle, brother Thomas B. Kyle, Jr. and granddaughter Lydia Johnsen. He is survived by his children Jennifer Peters (Dave Nordstrom), Thom Grim (Nina), Dave Grim (Kelly), and Kate Johnsen (Rick); eleven grandchildren Jamie Peters (Lyndsay), Brad Peters (Whitney), Noelle Frazee (Chris), Holly Hugh (Gene), Liz Polk (Hannah), Sammi Clausi, Melanie Clark (Nathan), Sarah Reed (Drew), Angela Grim, Becca Johnsen and Dylan James Johnsen. Thirteen great grandchildren Jack and Benjamin Peters; Connor, Jack and Ava Frazee; Caroline, Han, Millie June and Owen Hugh; Graham Polk; Davis and Will Clark; and Clara June Reed, and sisters Karolyn Kyle Vandeveer (Don) and Barbara Kyle Zimmerman (Jim). Jim was Owner and retired Vice President of Spring Hill Nurseries, where he worked for 41 years. He was Past President of the Ohio Nursery Association and the national Mail-order Gardening Association and Co-founder and first President of the Perennial Plant Symposium. He was honored to be the first living inductee of the Mail-order Gardening Association Hall of Fame. He was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, founding member of the Board of Directors for Brukner Nature Center, Past President of the Tipp City Rotary Club, Citizen of the Year, and served as a Tipp City Board of Education member and President. He served on the Tipp City Foundation board as member and President for many years, as well as the board of First National Bank. He was President of the American Red Cross, an active member of Tipp City United Methodist Church, and served on the Civil Defense Board and Advisory Board of Miami Valley CTC. He and wife June were honored as Philanthropists of the Year in 2015 by the Tipp City Foundation. Jim was a gentle, kind man who treasured his wife and family. He loved to tell stories and laugh at his own punchlines. He also loved the small town he lived in all of his life. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 22 and the funeral service on Saturday, February 23 at 10:30, with visitation an hour preceding. All will be held at Tipp City United Methodist Church 8 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kyle Family Fund of the Tipp City Foundation (www.tippfoundation.org) or the Tipp City UMC Memorial Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary