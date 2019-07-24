Home

Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
James Lambertson Sr.


1935 - 2019
James Lambertson Sr. Obituary
LAMBERTSON, Sr., James Richard Age 83, Hamilton, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Hamilton on December 3, 1935, the son of Charles Stephen and Ethel (Cooke) Lambertson, Sr. He was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School. He married Nancy Ann Hood on January 26, 1958 and she preceded him in death on September 8, 2016. He had been employed as a draftsman at General Electric Aircraft Engineering for over 30 years. He was associated with the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, Fort Hamilton Pioneer's Camping Club and Butler County Antique and Classic Car Club. He is survived by four sons, James R. (Dottie) Lambertson, Jr., Seven Mile, Michael A. Lambertson, Seven Mile, Daniel L. Lambertson, South Korea and Steven D. Lambertson, Seven Mile; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother, Charles Stephen Lambertson, sister-in-law, Ruth Lambertson and his sister Helen Esther Lambertson. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Jack Young officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 270, Seven Mile, Ohio 45062. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019
