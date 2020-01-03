|
LANE, James E. Age 84 of Springfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1935 to the late Donald and Mildred (Fishbough) Lane in Bellefontaine, Ohio. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Shirley. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 58 years, Ruth (Greeley) Lane; children: Beverly (Steve) Pollock, David (Karen) Lane and Lisa (Kevin) Hines; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Wakley and Donelda (Sam) Stayton as well as several nieces and nephews. James was an industrial arts teacher for Springfield City Schools for 32 years. He was a faithful member of Springfield First Baptist Church for over 50 years. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center and again from 10:30 until time of his funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, at Springfield First Baptist Church. Pastor Adam Banks officiating. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to his church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
