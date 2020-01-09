|
|
LARKINS, Jr., James My name is James J. "Jimmy" Larkins Jr. and I had Down Syndrome. I was 59 years old and died on January 2, 2020. I was born in Dayton on July 16, 1960. My dad, James J. Larkins Sr. died on January 2, 1985 and my mom, Rose Marie (Keferl) Larkins died on February 6, 2007. I have three sisters, Julie (Greg) Anderson, Patti (Roger) Peck and Kim (Jules Kampman) Larkins and a little brother, Michael (Kathy) Larkins. I had a big family with lots of people who loved me. I worked at Kuntz Rd. Sheltered Workshop for 35 years and I loved my friends there and my paycheck too. After that, I went to U.R.S. (United Rehabilitation Services) in Dayton for about 1 1/2 years until I began feeling the effects of dementia. I lived in two group homes; one for 25 years and the other for a short time. I then moved to 10 Wilmington Place memory care, because many people like me get Alzheimer's Disease. They took very good care of me and I made many good friends there too. I got sick with the flu on Christmas Day which turned into pneumonia and I just could not get better. Then I moved to and the nurses and staff there took very, very good care of me. One day, at Hospice, I had some cousins visit me and as usual, everybody had a good time. My brother and sisters stayed by my bedside all the time. They never left me so I wouldn't be alone by myself. I had a good life. I learned a lot and loved bowling, basketball and swimming in Special Olympics. I taught a lot of people about compassion, humility and ABILITIES. A celebration of my life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11 in the chapel of Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton or . I was a happy man!
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020