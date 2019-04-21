LAUBIE, James D. "Jim" Age 69 of Englewood, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Shelby, Ohio. Jim was a longtime member of The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church and was an Insurance Agent. He was very active in Englewood Little League Baseball and served as League President for many years. Jim was a Life Master bridge player, enjoyed going on cruises, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Janet Laubie, sons and daughters-in-law: Scott (Sarah) Laubie, Tom (Miranda) Laubie, Mark (Ellen) Laubie, siblings: Joseph "Jeff" (Becky) Laubie, Margaret (Larry) Jones, Carol Williams, grandchildren: Parker, Braden, Kellan, Cooper, Myles, Juliet, Blake, Owen, Jack, Cole, also many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Lois (Seif) Laubie, brother-in-law: Doug Williams. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church (7875 Kessler-Frederick Rd, Tipp City) with Pastor Jody McGuire as officiant. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church, Ohio's , or the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary