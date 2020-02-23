Home

More Obituaries for James LEE
James LEE

James LEE Obituary
LEE, James "Jimmy" 69, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Feb 18, 2020. Jimmy retired from Dayton Public Schools after 30 years of service; he also served as Minister for 36 years at New Carlisle, New Richmond & Englewood Church of Christ. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sandra; children, Josh (Christy), Adam, & Zachary (Sarah); grandchildren & other loving family & friends. Visitation on Tue, Feb 25, 2020, 5-8pm at Englewood Church of Christ (1130 Union Rd. 45322). See full obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
