LEE, James "Jimmy" 69, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Feb 18, 2020. Jimmy retired from Dayton Public Schools after 30 years of service; he also served as Minister for 36 years at New Carlisle, New Richmond & Englewood Church of Christ. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sandra; children, Josh (Christy), Adam, & Zachary (Sarah); grandchildren & other loving family & friends. Visitation on Tue, Feb 25, 2020, 5-8pm at Englewood Church of Christ (1130 Union Rd. 45322). See full obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020