LOHR, James N. Age 86 of Centerville passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1933 in Dayton to the late, Lawrence J. and Katherine (Sachs) Lohr. Also preceding him in death is sister, Mary Jo Lohr and brothers, Lawrence and Robert and step-mother, Carmie Lohr and son-in-law, Peter Hoyt. James is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jayne (Barlow); children, Jacque L. Hoyt, James N. (Jean) Lohr Jr, Jeffrey L. (Karen) Lohr; grandchildren, Andrew Melamed, Calla (Adam) Cornett, Schuyler (William) Allen, Ralph Hoyt; three great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Jim served in the US Army during the Korean War. For years, he ran his own company as a Manufacturer's Rep, representing various furniture and home goods lines. In his "retirement" he went to work for Black Lab Corporation as a salesman, retiring when he was 80. Jim enjoyed the game of golf, music, Grand Old Parr and spending time with friends and family. A visitation is scheduled from 10-11am on Wednesday, September 4 at St. Leonard's Chapel followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00am. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks those who wish, to consider making a donation to St. Vincent DePaul Bed & Breakfast Program or to a . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019