LONG, Rev. James Alfred "Jim" 71, of Martinsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Roanoke, VA. He was born on January 17, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Leonard J. Long and Alice Miriam Howland Long of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International Henry County East Camp, P.O. Box 1243, Martinsville, VA 24114. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, VA is serving the Long family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
