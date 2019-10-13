Home

James LUCAS


1922 - 2019
James LUCAS Obituary
LUCAS, James Francis 96, born 11/1/1922, passed away on 9/23/2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Vernadele Eva Lucas, unborn daughter Charlotte Elaine, his parents and stepfather, and by numerous other family members. He is survived by sister-in-law Helen Godfrey, many nieces and nephews especially Ed (and Patty) Schweickart, Jane (and Dick) Watters, Theresa Sarver and Martha Cruse, self-adopted children Virginia (Ginny/Ginger) Casserta, Rosita Mogindol, and Maria Mc-Every, and dear friends including (but not limited to) Barbara Eckley, Lisa and Terry Bader, and Fred Pizzio. Visitation will be held Sunday, 10/20/2019, from 3-5pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, 45439). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 10/21/2019, 10am at St. Anthony Catholic Church (830 Bowen St, Dayton, 45410). Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in James' memory can be made to Miami Valley Food Bank or St. Anthony Catholic Church. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
