|
|
LY, James V. Age 52 of Butler Twp., passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence. James was born September 22, 1967 in Saigon, Vietnam, son of the late Phuoc V. & Phi (Giang) Ly. James was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia and was employed as a CNC machinist for many years, most recently at NuVasive and Auto-Valve Inc. He was an avid soccer fan and youth soccer coach for many years and enjoyed his family and motorcycles. Preceded in death by his parents, James is survived by his wife, Catherine Ly; 2 sons, Jacob Ly and Jesse Ly (Kaitlin); 1 brother, Daniel Ly (Erin); 4 sisters, Eileen Dean (Jacob), Maureen Mathews (Michael), Katie Krueger (Bobby) and Therese Hehemann (Matt), along with a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, December 10 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Rev. Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-7 pm at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 in memory of James.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019