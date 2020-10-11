1/
James MABE
1954 - 2020
MABE, James Robert James Robert Mabe, "Bob," age 66, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born August 11, 1954, in Williamson, West Virginia, the son of Jack Mabe and Patricia Lawson. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Victor Mabe; grandparents, Minnie and Perry Gannon, Oscar and Effie Mabe. Bob is survived by his mother, Patricia Lawson; sister, Margaret Milam; brother, Darrel Lawson; nieces, Jennifer and Melissa Lawson; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
