James Machabee Obituary
MACHABEE, James Gerald 80, of Springfield, passed away April 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born September 1, 1939 in Malone, New York, son of Frank and Hazel (Drown) Machabee. James was a retired Air Force veteran who served three tours in Vietnam. He loved to pudder and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include his loving wife, Bernice (Edgington) Machabee; three children, Kimberly Sheridan of Baltimore, MD, Michelle Cox of Fairborn, and Matthew Machabee (Crystal Metcalf) of Springfield; two stepchildren; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Francis and William Machabee; sister, Margaret O'Conner; and his parents. Private services will be held with burial in South Solon Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
