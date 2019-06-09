MACK, James E. Died June 7, 2019, at the age of 91. Jim was a husband, father, grandfather, Marine, educator, author and mentor. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, whom he wed August 29, 1953. Together they raised seven children: Catherine Mack, Mary (Larry) Gwin, Chris (Marcia) Mack, Carolyn (Randy) Wright, Craig (Melissa) Mack, and Jennifer (Matt) Mulbarger. He was preceded in death by his son Kevin. Jim is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mack was born August 11, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from DeLaSalle Military Academy. Jim was a proud United States Marine who served in the Pacific Theater WWII and during the Korean War. After the war, Jim received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and Master of Arts Degree in Speech Pathology/Audiology from Indiana University. Mack, a life-long educator, taught at Indiana University and Miami University, as well as Middletown Public Schools and Indianapolis Public schools. He had work published in children's books, university materials, American Speech and Hearing Association, YMCA USA Canoeing Program materials, and United States Canoe Association publications. Volunteering was an important part of Mack's life. Some of his interests included: Butler Co. MRDD, Middletown Public Health Association, Ohio State Department of Special Education Council, Special Olympics, National and State Association of Pupil Personnel Administrators, Lebanon Correctional Institution and the United States Canoe Association. Mr. Mack was recognized for outstanding contributions by the USA Special Olympics Movement. Jim loved spending time with his wife, outdoor activities with his children and their families, helping those with special needs, painting, photography, paddlesports and working with his border collie. His family and friends will also remember his love of chili cooking. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The entire Mack family wishes to thank Hospice Care of Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown 3909 Central Ave Middletown, Ohio, 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary