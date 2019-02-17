MACKEY, James H. Age 84 of Dayton OH passed away on Sunday January 20, 2019. Born Nov. 6, 1934 in Dayton OH.to Julius and Cecelia Mackey. One of 13 children, he is survived by brothers Tom Mackey and John Mackey both of Dayton and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a graduate of Chaminade High School, University of Dayton, and Wright State University. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was a teacher for many years at Chaminade High School and Ankeney Middle School. Jim was very devoted to helping people in any way he could. He also enjoyed reading and music. Family and Friends are invited to the memorial mass on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dayton Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dayton, OH. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary