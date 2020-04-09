|
|
MACKEY, James W. "Jim" 57, of S. Charleston, Ohio, passed away at his home the evening of April 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends after battling cancer for ten years. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kimberly S. (Cameron) Mackey; son, Tyler J. Mackey; sisters, Barbara J. (Fredrick) Deavers of Newark, Ohio and Lisa A. Murphy of New Carlisle; brother, William D. Tobin of Newark; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathleen A. Tobin in 2018 and a twin sister, Karen Lynn Mackey in 1963. Jim enjoyed antique and model cars, motorcycles, and woodworking. He will forever be remembered for his funny wigs, pranks, and cut-ups. He always enjoyed cheering up others regardless of his current situation. Special thanks to Hospice of the Miami Valley, his doctors and nurses, his Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home family, where he was employed and will be dearly missed, all his friends and neighbors, and his Journey of Faith family who supported him to the end. He won his battle! Private services will be held for Jim's family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Journey of Faith Fellowship. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 9, 2020