MARCUM, James "Jim" Age 89, passed away peacefully at his beloved home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. James was born on December 13, 1929 to Charles Marcum, Sr. and Maude {Miller}. He was employed at Estate Stove Co. in his earlier years, and went on to retire from Mosler Safe Company, after 30 years, in 1992. Jim is survived by the love of his life, his wife Ruby {Newberry} of 68 years; children Lois (Ted) Asher, Sherry (Jess) Hyden, James "Bo" (Pat) Marcum, Gregory "Scott" Marcum; granddaughters Kristin (Darrin) Coffey, Kellie (Chad) Bowling; great grandson Easton James Coffey, who he completely adored; and his only living, youngest sibling of 12, Charles Marcum, Jr. Jim never encountered a stranger and was a friend to all who met him. He had a passionate love for nature and was especially fond of animals, children, and helping those in need. His life was a testament to his kindness. The family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thanks, to caregivers Kim Nichols, Tarin, Jessica, Jennie, and Jill at Bella Care Hospice, as well as Dr. Thomas Sargero and staff for their support and excellent care. Funeral services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. "Someone as special as him is hard to find, impossible to forget, impossible to deny!" Angel of Love Lily Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019