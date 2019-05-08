MARCUM, James E. Age 68 of Trenton passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1951 in Hamilton the son of the late Beuren and Juanita (nee Sheperd) Marcum. James was a veteran in the United States Army and retired from AK Steel after over 30 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of over 22 years Janet Marcum; two children Jennifer (Chris) Dornbush and Todd Marcum; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; six siblings Layunia Marcum, Linda Marcum, Beuren (Jean) Marcum, Doug (Debbie) Marcum, Robert (Lisa) Marcum, and Cindy (Kenny) Allen. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by four siblings Barkley Sheperd, Michael Marcum, Danny Marcum and Shirley Scherbaum. At James' request he will be cremated, and a private memorial will be held at the family's convenience. James had a long courageous battle with cancer and his strength was an inspiration for his whole family. The family would like to thank the staff at and Dr. Edward Crane for their dedicated and compassionate care of James and the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary