Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Resources
More Obituaries for James MARCUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James MARCUM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James MARCUM Obituary
MARCUM, James E. Age 68 of Trenton passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1951 in Hamilton the son of the late Beuren and Juanita (nee Sheperd) Marcum. James was a veteran in the United States Army and retired from AK Steel after over 30 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of over 22 years Janet Marcum; two children Jennifer (Chris) Dornbush and Todd Marcum; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; six siblings Layunia Marcum, Linda Marcum, Beuren (Jean) Marcum, Doug (Debbie) Marcum, Robert (Lisa) Marcum, and Cindy (Kenny) Allen. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by four siblings Barkley Sheperd, Michael Marcum, Danny Marcum and Shirley Scherbaum. At James' request he will be cremated, and a private memorial will be held at the family's convenience. James had a long courageous battle with cancer and his strength was an inspiration for his whole family. The family would like to thank the staff at and Dr. Edward Crane for their dedicated and compassionate care of James and the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now