James Marshall Obituary
MARSHALL, James Ronald "Jim" Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1933 in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James and Anna Marshall. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline Marie (Owens) Marshall; and brother, William Marshall. Jim is survived by his daughter, Denise Quillen; son, James Rae Marshall; grandchildren, Dawne (Marvin) Kindred; great grandchildren, Desiree Venters, Autumn Blackson, Chance Wood; great-great grandchildren, Isabella Melke, Niklaus Wood; sister, Sheree Marshall; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Jim retired from the United States Air Force after 20+ years of service. He enjoyed golf, loved Fords, was a 300-game bowler and was a great family man. He will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5 pm to 7pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (www.kidney.org) in Jim's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
