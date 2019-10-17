Home

MARTS, James L. "Jim" Of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday, October 14th, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Helen Marts and his son, Thomas Marts. He is survived by his loving wife, Annette Marts, daughters, Janet Dickens (Valerie Fasimpaur), Allison (Ty) French, and Kateri (Steve) Saettel; grandchildren, Kathleen French (Chris) Waits, Brian Saettel, Nicholas Saettel, and Adam French; and great grandson, Shane Saettel. He is also survived by his cherished Beagle, Shiloh. Jim began his banking career in 1949, starting as a messenger & working his way up to Assistant Vice President. He retired in 1985. Jim enlisted in the ARMY, where he proudly served his country, during the Korean War era. In November of 2017, Jim had the privilege to attend the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Jim was a lifelong Buckeye fan, past President of the Ohio Valley Early Birds (Thunderbird Club), a member of Lodge #147 Free and Accepted Masons, Antioch Temple Legion of Honor, and Beaver United Church of Christ. Services will be held Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Rev. Brian Eastman officiating. Visitation 10am - 12pm. Funeral immediately following with Interment at Shiloh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or SICSA, in Jim's honor. Condolences & memories can be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
