McCARTY, Rev. James D. 76, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born January 9, 1943 in Columbus, IN the son of Luke and Mary (Wagers) McCarty. James was a man of many and varied accomplishments. Among them, he served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant; he was commissioned as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman; earned his Masters Degree in Business Administration; served as Pastor of Victory Chapel, Assembly of God in South Charleston from 2005 2011; made several mission trips to Mexico and the Phillipines and had a heart for God through his service. He was most recently a member of Emmanuel Promise Church in Springfield. James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara (Evans) McCarty; son Timothy (Gladys) McCarty of Springfield; 3 daughters Tanya Shaw and Angela (Pete) Copeland of Springfield, and Jennifer (Jeff) Buerkle of Dayton; 10 grandchildren Jacklyn, Christy, Timothy, Sheldon, Shelby, Carson, Tyler, Jaime, Jonathan and Brett; 3 great grandchildren Hayden, Westin and Ezra; 3 sisters Kathy (Doug) Keesecker, Linda Morrissey and Martha Dempsey; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Ruth Salyers McCarty; grandson Christian; sister Barbara Cates; 2 brothers Don and Paul McCarty. Visitation will be Friday from 6 8 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor James's life will be Saturday at 12 Noon in Emmanuel Promise Church with Pastor Walter Mason officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com