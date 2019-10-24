|
McCULLOUGH, James G. 71, of South Vienna, passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2019 in the Ohio State University Hospital. He was born October 22, 1947 in Fort Riley, Kansas the son of James Leslie and Esther (Winland) McCullough. James was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed working on cars. He was retired form Walmart in Grove City, Ohio. Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years; Barbara (Windle) McCullough, children; Allen (Rose) McCullough, Andrews, NC, Jennifer McCullough, Angel (Bill) Hovater, South Vienna and Anja (Marcus) Rixon, Springfield, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, three sisters; Cathy York, Jeanie (Bob) Vest and Kay Dotson, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends; Bob Everetts and Duane Haulman. He was preceded in death by sons; Robert McCullough and James D. McCullough, granddaughter; Abigail Miller and his parents. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2019