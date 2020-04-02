|
|
McGHEE, James "Lawrence" 69, passed away March 16, 2020. Lawrence was born December 18, 1950 to Jack and Bessie McGhee, the oldest of five sons. Lawrence is survived by his children, Tonesia (Russell), Anthony, Jamie, aboriginal neter el and Shaneque; brothers Gerald (Vicki), Don, Keith (Shirley) and Edwin (Deanna); 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a host of family members. Lawrence was proceeded in death by his parents. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kevin Belcher and Pam Knox for their care and support. Also, the family would like to extend our gratitude to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home for their understanding during this time. Out of consideration for the health of our loved ones, the family will hold a memorial service at a later time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020