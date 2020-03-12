|
MEHAFFIE, James E 83 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday March 09, 2020. James was born to Earl Mehaffie and Emerita Mehaffie December 07, 1936. James (Jim) will forever be known for his kindness and generosity to everyone he met. He found the bright side to every situation and challenge he faced. He loved singing in the choir at Fairhaven Church and serving others whenever he could; but most of all He loved Jesus and sharing Him with others. James was the former Owner of Mehaffie's Pie Company. In true patriot fashion, he served in the United States Navy Reserve for 8 years. In retirement he pursued many different hobbies and of course continued to bake and cook for everyone. James is survived by his wife, Lavina Ann Mehaffie, his sister, Barbara Schneider, Brother Richard Mehaffie (Shirley). Son, David C. Mehaffie (Kymberly), Daughter, Melinda L. Berry (Mark), 10 Grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Fairhaven Church Chapel at 637 E. Whipp Road Centerville, Ohio from 4-6 pm A celebration of life service will follow at 6pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020