MEIXNER, James C. "Jim" "His soul soared triumphantly to his heavenly home." Mr. James C. Meixner (Jim), 5/02/40 5/25/19 Jim was born in Dayton, a son to the late Carl Gerard Meixner and Dorothy Esther Meixner (Bauer). He is survived by his wife Mary Meixner (Southwell), daughters Rebecca Meixner Blatt (Greg), Katherine Meixner Reynolds (David), Jennifer Meixner Creter (Tom) sons Dan Meixner (Laura), John Meixner (Donna) grandchildren Gretchen Carder (Will), Ellen Burns (Kaleb), Jane Montgomery (Seth), Susan Woosley (Jackson), Cari Meixner (Ren), Carly Meixner, Darian Reynolds, Danielle Reynolds, Maya Reynolds, Aidan Creter, Will Creter, Aaron Meixner, Alex Meixner, Audrey Meixner, great-grandchildren Lucas Burns, Leo Burns, Elliana Montgomery, sisters Carolyn Zirbs, Nancy McClure, brothers Ken Meixner, Michael Meixner. Jim lived his life passionately for God, his soulmate and wife of 56 years, Mary, his family and his community. Jim was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School class of '58, and Sinclair Community College '76. Right after high school, Jim served his country for 4 years as a United States Marine. A man well known for his huge heart, Jim spent his career helping others plan for the future as a dedicated insurance and investment professional. After 20 years with the New York Life Insurance Company, he started his own firm with his good friend and business partner Max Schneider. In 1984, the pair opened Schneider Meixner and Company, an employee benefits and financial planning firm. Jim was the President of the Dayton Area Life Underwrites Association, a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Million Dollar Rountable Member for 20 years, and a founding member of the Miami Valley Chapter of the Family Enterprise Institute (FEI). Jim was a graduate of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Lay Pastoral Program. He contributed to the betterment of his community by serving on leadership teams at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Dayton, Saint Francis of Assisi and Saint Leonard in Centerville, as well as Saint Lawrence and Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Churches in Florida. Jim also served on the boards of Good Samaritan Hospital, Catholic Social Services, and the Saint Leonard Foundation. He participated in the international fundraising campaign for the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging (Unbound), and even traveled to Guatemala to meet his sponsored children to share one of his famous bear hugs. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30th from 5-7 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road Kettering, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial in celebration of Jim's life will be held on Friday, May 31st at 10:30 am at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6425 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, Ohio. Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to his alma mater Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, 505 S. Ludlow Street in Dayton, Ohio 45402, or on-line at cjeagles.org Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary