MERKISON, Sr., James L. Age 70, of Riverdale, GA, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at VA Medical Hospital, He was born on January 8, 1950, in Thomaston, GA, to Annabelle Worker and Charles Merkison. At the age of six he moved to Ohio, Alwidly was the street he grew up on, he grew to love the neighborhood, he befriended the Williams Family. He and Lawrence Williams had a unbreakable brotherly bond with 2 other young men, they went on to Whittier and Dunbar, graduated in 1969, Marrying his high school sweetheart of 50 yrs., Helen D. Merkison. They had Lifetime friends, Lawrence Williams, Esq. Preceded in death by: Grandparents, Claude & Janie Watkins, parents, Annabelle Walker, Charles Merkison, Sr.; Son-in-law, Erskine L. Warrior, Sr. Survived by: wife, Helen D. Merkison; children, Lynnola A. Warrior, Jameca L. Merkison-Harris (Darnell), James L. Merkison, Jr.; grandchildren, Jameya, Jareia, J'Quinn, Jalona, Jay'Dee, Darnell, II., Davion, Kierra, Erianna, Chelsea, Erskine, Antonia, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jaydia, Leigh Lei, Kai and Darnell, III.



