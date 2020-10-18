1/1
JAMES MERRITT
1943 - 2020
MERRITT, James William "Jim" Age 77, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Jim was born on July 28, 1943, in Sydney, Ohio, to the late James Russel and Mary Catherine (Schlaman) Merritt. He graduated from West Carrollton High School and soon after married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Judy Arlene (Wells). Jim enlisted in the Air Force and served overseas in Vietnam as part of Devitt's Dozen, an air-delivery supply unit that flew missions all over South Vietnam. After returning from his deployment, he went on to graduate from Sinclair College and R.E.T.S. Tech School, and later earned his Journeyman Plumber license through a select program at General Motors. Jim worked for Delco Products for nearly 30 years, and in "retirement" returned to practice his trade at NCR World Headquarters in facilities management. He had an incredible work ethic. Jim's skill and attention to detail was well known; whenever friends, neighbors, or family had a problem, Jim was eager and willing to help. He enjoyed serving his long-time church community, Emmanuel Lutheran in Kettering, through numerous renovation, facility, and upkeep projects. First and foremost, Jim's priority was his family: He was a loving, selfless, and devoted family man. His presence in our lives will be greatly missed until we are reunited. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Keith Merritt; brother-in-law, Robert Keith Bell. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Arlene; devoted children Debra Catherine (Gregory) Huber, James Christopher (Kimberly) Merritt; precious grandchildren, Brandon and Nicholas Huber, Anna, Emily, and Nathanael Merritt; beloved sister, Marjorie Lee Bell, many loving nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law, Harry L. Wells. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harbor Chase Memory Care, Vitas Hospice, and longtime family physician Dr. Warren Ljungren for their caring and compassionate care of Jim and our entire family. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Monday, October 19, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, and 11:00am-12:00pm Tuesday, October 20, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440, with a Funeral Service starting at 12:00pm. Burial in David's Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The National Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/, Vitas Hospice of Dayton, vitascommunityconnection.org, or Emmanuel Lutheran Church's Benevolence Fund, emmanuellc.org/. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
